New PSP Slim Coming September, Kinda Looks the Same

From the press conference, Jason says: "Kaz is holding a brand new PSP, and will be available in September of this year. Still has UMD, still has a 4.3-inch screen. It's 30% lighter, however, and 19% slimmer. And they improved the loading to load games faster. But the improvements is in video output: you can hook up video to your TV and display video on a bigscreen." And there'll be a limited edition white version that comes with the Star Wars game, and with Darth Vader silk screen. White photo, press release, and Video of the announcement: Jason Chen: Jack's back on stage, and notes that the PSP Lite will come in Piano Black and in Ice Silver. There will be a PSP entertainment pack, which comes with Ice Silver, 1GB Memory Stick Duo, and Daxter, and the Family Guy Frickin' Sweet collection. $199 in September. There's another color they want to announce. 11:50 Jason Chen: Hirai is talking about the PSP and PS3 integration now. 11:50 Jason Chen: Kaz is demoing the PSP's video output capability with Spiderman, streaming video to the big screen. You can toggle back and forth between the PSP and the external display by hitting a toggle button on the bottom. You can do the same with all content including games and photos.

PSP(R)(Playstation(R)Portable) Becomes Slimmer and Lighter

New PSP Makes Its Debut To The Market Worldwide In September With Newly Equipped Video-Out Port

TOKYO, July 11 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI) today unveiled an enhanced design for PSP(R) (PlayStation(R)Portable) system (PSP-2000) that has a more streamlined form factor and a video-out port which will become available in stores from September in Japan, North America and Europe. (Logo: http://www.newscom.com/cgi-bin/prnh/20020701/SFM066LOGO) While succeeding the basic functions and design philosophy of the current PSP including a 4.3 inch wide high resolution LCD screen, overwhelmingly large for a handheld device, new PSP is 33 percent lighter and 19 percent slimmer than the original version, making the all-in-one handheld entertainment system even easier to carry around at approx.189g in weight (weight of current model is approx.280g) and approx.18.6mm in thickness (thickness of current model is approx.23.0 mm). Adding a video-out port(*1) enables new PSP users to experience high quality UMD(TM) (Universal Media Disc) Video, pictures and movies from Memory Stick Duo and game software titles(*2) on their TVs at home. Also, new PSP is equipped with enhanced feature to temporarily store game data from UMD, reducing load time during game play(*3). Moreover, the ability to charge the unit through PLAYSTATION(R)3 or PC via USB cable during data transfer is newly equipped(*4), further positioning PSP as a true handheld device. A new PSP comes in three basic colors of "Piano Black", "Ceramic White", and "Ice Silver" to meet a variety of lifestyle and preferences for all ages(*5). During the two and a half years since the launch of PSP in December, 2004 strong support from users worldwide as well as an abundance of exciting software titles from publishers around the world have resulted in PSP achieving cumulative shipment of 25 million units for the hardware and 100 million units for software titles worldwide by March, 2007. The expansion of the PSP platform is being boosted worldwide along with its exciting lineup of software titles as well as the introduction of color variations. SCEI will continue to further expand the PSP platform and create a new world of computer entertainment with innovative and exciting new titles and a new PSP.

(*1) Video output cables (AV cable/S VIDEO cable/D Terminal AV cable/Component AV cable) are sold separately. Product lineup may differ by country/region. (*2) Progressive TV and PSP specific cable (D Terminal AV cable or Component AV cable) are necessary to output game software titles for PSP. (*3) Effect of this feature varies depending on software titles. (*4) PSP needs to be put in "USB Connection" mode. (*5) Color variations may differ by country/region.

PSP(R)(PlayStation(R) Portable) (PSP-2000) Product Overview

Product Name PSP(R)(PlayStation(R)Portable) External Approx. 169.4 x 18.6 x 71.4 mm / 6 3/4 dimensions x 3/4 x 2 3/4 in (width Ã— height Ã— depth) (excludes largest projection) Weight Approx. 189g / 6.7 oz (including battery pack) CPU PSP CPU (System clock frequency 1-333MHz) Main Memory 64MB Display 4.3 inches (16:9) full-transparent type, TFT drive, 480 x 272 pixel, Approximately 16,770,000 colors displayed Sound Built-in stereo speakers Main Wireless LAN (IEEE 802.11b)(Wi-Fi) Input/Output High Speed USB (USB2.0) (mini-B) Memory Stick PRO Duo(TM) Analog Video Out Main Connectors DC In 5V connector DC Out connector video out/headset connector USB connector Memory Stick Duo(TM) slot Key/Switches Directional buttons (up/down/right/left), analog stick, Action buttons (triangle, circle, cross, square), L/R buttons START button, SELECT button, HOME button POWER/HOLD switch, WLAN switch display button, sound button, volume (+/-) buttons Power sources Lithium-Ion rechargeable battery pack AC adaptor USB power supply Internal disc Read-only UMD(TM) drive drive Supported PSP(R) (PlayStation(R)Portable)ã€€Game profile UMD(TM) Video Access Control Region code, parental control Wireless Infrastructure mode Communications Ad hoc mode (connects up to 16 consoles) Supplied AC adaptor Accessories Battery pack (1200mAh)

Supported codec (in Memory Stick)

Video — Memory Stick Video Format - MPEG-4 Simple Profile (AAC LC) - H.264/MPEG-4 AVC Main Profile (AAC LC) — MP4 File Format - MPEG-4 Simple Profile (AAC LC) - H.264/MPEG-4 AVC Main Profile — CABAC only — (AAC LC) / Baseline Profile (AAC LC) — AVI - Mmotion JPEG (Linear PCM or Î¼-Lau) Music — Memory Stick Audio Format - ATRAC3(TM) - ATRAC3plus(TM) - MP3 — MP3(MPEG-1/2 Audio Layer3) — MP4(MPEG-4 AAC) — WAVE(Linear PCM) — WMA(Windows Media(R) Audio 9 Standard only) (*6) Photo — JPEG (DCF2.0/Exif2.21 compliant) — TIFF — BMP — GIF — PNG

(*6) WMA Playback feature needs to be enabled.

PSP(R)(PlayStation(R)Portable) (PSP-2000) Color Variations

Product Name PSP(R)(PlayStation(R)Portable) Color Name Piano Black Product Code PSP-2000 PB

Product Name PSP(R)(PlayStation(R)Portable) Color Name Ceramic White Product Code PSP-2000 CW

Product Name PSP(R)(PlayStation(R)Portable) Color Name Ice Silver Product Code PSP-2000 IS

PSP(R)(PlayStation(R)Portable) Peripherals for PSP-2000 only (sold separately)

Product Name Battery Pack Product Code PSP-S110 / PSP-S110 U / PSP-S110 E / PSP-S110 G Specifications External dimensions: Approx. 36 x 10 x 57mm (1 1/2 Ã— 3/8 Ã— 2 1/4 in) Weight: Approx. 30g (1.06 oz) Battery type: Lithium-ion rechargeable battery Voltage/Capacity: DC 3.6V/1200mAh

Product Name Headphones with Remote Control Product Code PSP-S140 / PSP-S140 U / PSP-S140 G Specifications Remote functions: PLAY, PAUSE, FF, FR, VOLUME(+/-), HOLD Headphones: Inner-Ear Headphones

Product Name AV cable Product Code PSP-S150 / PSP-S150 U / PSP-S150 E Specifications Composite cable Cable length: Approx. 2.5m

Product Name S VIDEO cable Product Code PSP-S160 / PSP-S160 U Specifications Cable length: Approx. 2.5m

Product Name D Terminal AV cable Product Code PSP-S170 Specifications For Japanese market only Cable length: Approx. 2.5m

Product Name Component AV cable Product Code PSP-S180 / PSP-S180 U / PSP-S180 E

Specifications Cable length: Approx. 2.5m

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. Recognized as the global leader and company responsible for the progression of consumer-based computer entertainment, Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI) manufactures, distributes and markets the PlayStation(R) game console, the PlayStation(R)2 computer entertainment system, the PSP(R) (PlayStation(R)Portable) handheld entertainment system and the PLAYSTATION(R)3 (PS3(R)) system. PlayStation has revolutionized home entertainment by introducing advanced 3D graphic processing, and PlayStation 2 further enhances the PlayStation legacy as the core of home networked entertainment. PSP is a new handheld entertainment system that allows users to enjoy 3D games, with high-quality full-motion video, and high-fidelity stereo audio. PS3 is an advanced computer system, incorporating the state-of-the-art Cell processor with super computer like power. SCEI, along with its subsidiary divisions Sony Computer Entertainment America Inc., Sony Computer Entertainment Europe Ltd., and Sony Computer Entertainment Korea Inc. develops, publishes, markets and distributes software, and manages the third party licensing programs for these platforms in the respective markets worldwide. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. is an independent business unit of the Sony Group.