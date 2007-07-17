New PSP Details Uncovered

Digging through a new PSP manual, 0okm has uncovered a few smaller details about the updated system (aside from what Jack Tretton already told us in a Kotaku exclusive interview).

- Its TA-085 PCB motherboard is homebrew-conducive. - USB can be used to charge the battery. - The battery has been shrunk from 1800mAh to 1200mAh, but retains hour rating. - Old PSP remote is not compatible. - WLAN switch has been relocated to top. - TV-out cable is not included.

I would have traded more battery life for slimmer and lighter, so the new battery with an equal runtime rating is a bit of a disappointment. [0okm]