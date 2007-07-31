New Phone for People Who Like Mushrooms, Hate Poisonings

Foraging for mushrooms can be fun, but getting poisoned by the wrong species always ruins a nice afternoon. Researchers at the Hagenberg College in Austria have developed software that can identify which mushrooms are safe to eat and which are poisonous, just from a photograph. This means it could easily be run on a mobile phone with a camera, to create a handy tool for foragers. It's not sure yet clear whether magic mushrooms have been placed in the safe or poisonous category - maybe that will be a user option. [Metro]