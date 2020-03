While poor PC users still get the insulting end of the stick as Mac cozily snags their features, overall these spots feel less mean than Apple's and surprisingly un-stale. John Hodgman's presence is missed, but the Mac guy comes across as slightly less smug than Justin Long (probably 'cause he's way old). Complete collection after the jump.

