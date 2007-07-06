New Look Megatron Unveiled for Transformers Sequel?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

734649567_53402c758a.jpg This is Seattle man Jason Megatron Burrows. He used to be known as Jason Michael Burrows, but on July 2, Jason went to the courthouse and stood before the judge, who "ordered and decreed" he change his name to honor his childhood hero, Megatron, thus joining Gizmodo's other friend Optimus Prime in the pantheon of crazy-ass Transformer fans.

Then it was my turn... I walked to the front, where she had me raise my right hand to swear that I would tell the truth, whole truth & nothing but the truth. She asked if my name change was to defraud creditors, I said no. She asked if it would be detrimental to anyone else, I said no. She Then asked if I was indeed changing my middle name to that of my childhood hero, I smiled & said "Yes Ma'am." She said, "Then I do order & decree that your name be changed from Jason Michael Burrows to Jason Megatron Burrows" with a HUGE grin. There were quite a few chuckles from the courtroom... I was handed the paperwork & I split. =)

name-change-megatron.jpg

