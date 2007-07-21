Canadian online retailer Future Shop has started pre-orders for a Nintendo DS bundle which includes Brain Age 2 and a new crimson and black colored DS Lite. Since the only place this has popped up is Future Shop, we're not really sure if this is only for sale as a bundle or Canada-exclusive. The bundle, which sells for 159.99 CDN, will release on August 20. [Future Shop]
New Crimson/Black DS Lite to be Bundled With Brain Age 2 in Canada
