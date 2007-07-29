"New" Apple Keyboard Vs. "Old" Version

The rumored new Apple keyboard has already been analyzed to death, compared to its current, fully real counterpart. But in this handy side by side picture (hit the jump for a mega version) we can see the potential impact the new design will have on Apple users. What, for instance, will we ever do without the 'Help' key? Overall, the comparison shows that if Apple isn't using this new keyboard, they really should be, as dock and multimedia functions have been condensed and organized neatly. What do you think, fanboys? [circa1978]