The rumored new Apple keyboard has already been analyzed to death, compared to its current, fully real counterpart. But in this handy side by side picture (hit the jump for a mega version) we can see the potential impact the new design will have on Apple users. What, for instance, will we ever do without the 'Help' key? Overall, the comparison shows that if Apple isn't using this new keyboard, they really should be, as dock and multimedia functions have been condensed and organized neatly. What do you think, fanboys? [circa1978]
"New" Apple Keyboard Vs. "Old" Version
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.