Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Net Cowboy Webcam Illuminates the Goods

Digital_Cowboy_1.jpgIf there's anything those amateur internet webcam video ladies need to improve their quality (besides, you know, exercising and eating right), it's more light. This Net Cowboy from Digital Cowboy of Japan does the job seven times over.

It may look like a USB missile launcher, but it's actually a 1.3-megapixel webcam with seven LEDs to light up whatever's in front of the lens. It even comes with some software so you can view the cam through your cellphone as well, which is better than lugging around a laptop like we usually do. [Akihabara News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles