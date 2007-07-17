Net Cowboy Webcam Illuminates the Goods

If there's anything those amateur internet webcam video ladies need to improve their quality (besides, you know, exercising and eating right), it's more light. This Net Cowboy from Digital Cowboy of Japan does the job seven times over.

It may look like a USB missile launcher, but it's actually a 1.3-megapixel webcam with seven LEDs to light up whatever's in front of the lens. It even comes with some software so you can view the cam through your cellphone as well, which is better than lugging around a laptop like we usually do. [Akihabara News]