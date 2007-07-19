Neonode N2 Unboxed

We saw the Neonode N2 a couple of times this past year, even giving it a spot in our top 10 phones of 3GSM. But for such an eagerly awaited phone, we have to wonder why it was launched in Greece instead of the US first. No matter. Its touchscreen, 1GB miniSD card, 2-megapixel camera, MP3 player, and quad-band GSM means that it's not very impressive (specs-wise) anyway. Head over to Pestaola to see more pics. [Pestaola]