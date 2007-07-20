NEC Shows Off Crazy Leather Belt Phone and Other Weirdo Concepts

This week, the centre of the cell-phone world is the Tokyo International Exhibition Center, where the Wireless Japan 2007 Expo is taking place. Akihabara News was on the scene to catch some new concept designs from NEC. Some of the designs are so familiar I'm forced to label them "so last year," while others are so future-forward I'm branding them "What the hey?" How exactly does one use a crazy leather belt phone? Will my pants fall down every time I take a call? And I get the concept of a phone for babies, but why does the phone get a matching pacifier? Don't believe me? See for yourself in the gallery below. [Akihabara News]