This week, the centre of the cell-phone world is the Tokyo International Exhibition Center, where the Wireless Japan 2007 Expo is taking place. Akihabara News was on the scene to catch some new concept designs from NEC. Some of the designs are so familiar I'm forced to label them "so last year," while others are so future-forward I'm branding them "What the hey?" How exactly does one use a crazy leather belt phone? Will my pants fall down every time I take a call? And I get the concept of a phone for babies, but why does the phone get a matching pacifier? Don't believe me? See for yourself in the gallery below. [Akihabara News]
NEC Shows Off Crazy Leather Belt Phone and Other Weirdo Concepts
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.