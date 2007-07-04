The Navy isn't asking for much: they just want to be able to predict where bombs will be as to avoid, you know, getting blown up by them. Is that so much to ask? They're looking for out-of-the-box thinking and new technologies to help in their quest, and they've got a big ol' barrel of grant money to hand out to anyone with a halfway feasible idea. It should lead to some pretty interesting technologies, hopefully ones that'll make people safer. I'm really hoping they like my proposal to replace the terrorists' bomb-making supplies with delicious candy. I'll keep you guys updated! • [Danger Room]
Navy Looking Into Bomb-Predicting Technology
