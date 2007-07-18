National Geographic knows where the money is: lazy and stupid people. That's why they're releasing The Cameraphone Book, a 160-page tome on how to take crappy pictures of your drunk friends using your phone. How they pulled 160 pages worth of material out of their asses is beyond me, because most cameraphones don't have all that many settings to tweak. What's their advice? Make sure there's decent lighting and keep your hand steady? What else can they tell you? Anyone who wants to take decent pictures and cares enough about learning photography to buy a book about it will probably get, you know, a real camera. But hey, what do I know? [Photography Press via Picturephoning]
National Geographic Releasing 'The Cameraphone Book' For Some Reason
