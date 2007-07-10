Myhab Disposable Habitats Are Pre-made, Recyclable Concert Tents

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

myhab.jpgDesigner James Dunlop hopes his myhab disposable habitats will help curb the huge number of tents left behind at crowded functions, such as music festivals. At a glance, myhab might look like a glorified cardboard box, but check this out: Your very own myhab with room for two will be erected as well as dismantled for you, and contains a cushioned pad to sleep on, a locker secured by a PIN, lighting and the option to personalize your myhab with your name. The myhab hasn't hit the campgrounds yet, but the company hopes for 2008 to be its big release year.

Myhab Limited is based in London, and was formed when its founders saw a business opportunity in the increasing number of ditched tents after popular events, such as a the Glastonbury Festivals. Back in 2005, organizers reported 10,000 abandoned tents. In 2007, that figure jumped by half again to 15,000. While booking a myhab through the company individually looks like it will be an option, we think it'll be more common for events to sponsor the service if the eco-friendly alternative catches up. Seems a hell of a lot better than the discarded mess of plastic poles, mesh, muddy tarp, construction paper, Popsicle sticks and other materials drugged-out festival-goers cobble their temporary homes together with these days.

Product page [MyHab via Pocket-lint]

