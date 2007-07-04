Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Mustek PF-A1020BC Frame Comes With Changeable Faceplates

Mustek-Frame-Hideous-Baby.jpgIf all digital photo frames are starting to look alike, try this Mustek PF-A1020BC with its big 10-inch LCD and swappable frames, coming with silver, "frosted white," or Mahogany faceplates. Pictures should look pretty nice as the 9.5-inch viewable area displays at a 720 x 480 resolution, and you can store around 45 JPEGs thanks to the frame's internal memory. But are the pretty colors going to be able to justify the frame's $200 price tag?

It's not as radical as some of Mustek's previous offerings (like touchscreen controls), though it doesn't do less than the competition: MP3s, slideshows, and direct transfer from a USB drive or memory card are all supported. If you're still in the market for a digital photo frame, the PF-A1020BC is certainly one to look at. Keep an eye out for them this summer.

Product page [Mustek]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles