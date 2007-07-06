Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

MusicMarker Now Song IDer

musicmarker1l.jpgFor those times when you listen to the radio (do people still listen to the radio?) and you can't identify a song [do people still listen to songs?]there's the $19.95 MusicMarker. Press the button to activate the mic while the elusive song is playing, and the MusicMarker will record a snippet. When you get home, plug the unit in via USB and it will identify the track for you. The catch?

We're betting on loads of bloatware. There's no word on the site about exactly what service is being used to identify the tracks, and there is an option to be pointed to an MP3 or CD of the song. We have flashy visions of ads, annoying voices selling us stuff and maybe even a moose that appears on our desktop who occasionally flashes us. Hmm...a promising device after all? "

[Product Page]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles