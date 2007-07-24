This Musical Shower Knob rocks the tunes while pulling duty as a clever sight gag, but it's not going to fool anybody unless you have a couple of other faucet handles that look just like it. It's an FM and AM radio (too bad you can't slide a flash card in there for some mp3 action), but extending the humor a bit further is its knob that controls the radio's volume. Don't worry about getting it wet—it's completely waterproof, and it securely gloms onto the wall using its suction cup backing. All yours for $32. [Technabob]
Musical Shower Knob Tries to Hide Among the Other Faucet Handles
