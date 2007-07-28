Multi-Purpose Charger Bag Holds Only Chargers

This multi-purpose charger bag seems like a solution in search of a problem. Never in our experience have we had to carry around only chargers in a bag. In addition, we haven't had any trouble keeping chargers separate with just a little bit of cord wrapping beforehand, making the six separate compartments a little iffy as well. But if you're doing a bit of traveling and want to carry around a semi-fashionable charger bag, well, here ya go. Honestly, we recommend the Chargepod if you're going to charge six things at once. [BuiltNY via Shiny Shiny]