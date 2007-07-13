Multicolour LED Panel Won't Get You Laid

Indulge yourself in the blinkenlights of the '60s with this Multicolor LED Panel, harkening back to science fiction movies with computers consisting of panels of blinking lights, and maybe even tossing in a shade of Andy Warhol. And hey, this thing has LEDs in it. It's not as big as you think, though—at just 10 inches tall, its atmospheric effects are decidedly local. Still, it's kind of a cool accent light for $34.99. [Think Geek]