Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Multicolour LED Panel Won't Get You Laid

multicolor_panel.jpgIndulge yourself in the blinkenlights of the '60s with this Multicolor LED Panel, harkening back to science fiction movies with computers consisting of panels of blinking lights, and maybe even tossing in a shade of Andy Warhol. And hey, this thing has LEDs in it. It's not as big as you think, though—at just 10 inches tall, its atmospheric effects are decidedly local. Still, it's kind of a cool accent light for $34.99. [Think Geek]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles