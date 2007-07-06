MulTicket Knows Who You Are and Where You Want to Go

The MulTicket is an awesome concept that we'd like to be able to get our hands on one day. Designer Bence Bogar plans for the MulTicket to be able to carry your identification information, pay charges, give directions, tell you where other MulTicket users are, and, evidently, smile—displaying the information with LEDs. The idea would work well in concentrated environments, like in amusement parks or on tours, or for travelers overseas. Hell, or anywhere really. With how much info any one person has to manage, a MulTicket or something like it would be fantastic. Let's hope it looks as stylish as the MulTicket concepts.

Product page [egystudio via Yanko Design]