Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Mr Lee Gives Cat's-Eye View of the World via NeckCam

CC_TIT1.JPG.jpgLet's have a round of applaws (oh dear) and some stroky-stroky for Mr Lee, the world's foremost cat photographer. His owner, South Carolina resident Jurgen Perthold, was curious as to what Mr Lee got up to during the day. So he rigged up a shock-, scratch-, water- and theft-resistant camera, slung it round Mr Lee's neck and sent him off to hunt voles. Turns out he's pretty good at taking pics - as the gallery shows, after the jump.

Jurgen used a VistaQuest VQ1005 Digital Keychain Camera with a microcontroller, setting the gizmo to take a pic every 90 seconds. You can buy the CatCam on his site for $45, and it costs less if you want to buy the components separately and make it up yourself. [Mr Lee Catcam via Shiny Shiny]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles