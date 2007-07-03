MP3 Electro Belt Holds Up Your Pants While You Dance

With an MP3 player built into the buckle, Kristian Paljasma's light-up Electro Belt is a neat concept. You charge and sync it via USB , and there are four interchangeable buckle plates with different designs which light up. But to any enterprising individual who decides to put Kristian's idea into production, can we suggest something?

That you either offer a customizing service or include a plain buckle in the package - that way, I'll be able to wander around with "Addy Gives Good Giz" emblazoned just below my navel.

We Be Jammin' [Yanko Design via UberGizmo]