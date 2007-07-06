Motz Music Box Adds MP3 Player to Anything

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

everg2_1.jpgSadly in Japan only for now, Evergreen has released a barebones MP3 player designed to be stuck into anything you can think about. The Motz Music Box includes a 28Ã—25Ã—18mm base unit with USB port, supports MP3, WMA and OGG file formats and has a nipplestick attached with a short cable. As you will see in the gallery after the jump, it has the potential to create either incredibly cool or diabetes-inducing-cute MP3 players.

The only bad thing is the playback time and tiny memory: just 3 hours and 256MB. Just in time for the hand-knitted iPhone, the Motz Music Box has a $40 pricetag.

Product page [Evergreen via Impress AV Watch]

