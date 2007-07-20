Motorola Revenue Down 4 Quarters in a Row, May See Early Termination Fees For Ed Zander

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Motorola's revenues were down 19% from a year earlier, reporting a second quarter loss of $28 million. You'd think making the same phone 19 times would guarantee big money, but we guess not! As we said around the RAZR2 launch, the phone is just another RAZR design evolution, not something drastically different enough to make a new flagship phone for Moto.

Plus, it seems like Motorola's more expensive models aren't selling well, and people are happy getting a super-cheap RAZR (or RAZR variant) inside cereal boxes and stuck to the bottom of their shoes. But all this missing of analysts' forecasts four quarters in a row makes things pretty dour for CEO Ed Zander, who just may be replaced for a newer model soon. [MacWorld]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

