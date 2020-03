Boy Genius Report scored a hands-on with an early prototype of the Motorola Z9 slider, which has ditched the banana styling of the Z8 for a more conservative approach. Here's a rundown on the device: - Resembles RAZR 2 - 3G - AT&T branded including a AT&T browser key - 2MP camera with MicroSD - Motorola Synergy OS - Supports AT&T's Live Video Share

We're digging the pinpoint metal buttons that could be a prototype feature, an innovative design or just a bitch to use. What do you think?

