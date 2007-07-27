Motorola Shows Off Cheap Sexy Still-Unannounced i335 for Nextel

The i335 is a thin candybar with a rubber keypad that feels like leather and a funky corrugated plastic back. It's been rumored here and there, and should not be confused with an older Moto with the same name. Regardless, Motorola and its partner in iDEN crime Sprint (as in Nextel) have yet to say anything more than that it'll be out for holidays and it will be "affordable." Yeah, it's missing a camera, a big LCD and any kind of bandwidth. But it's better looking than the other Nextel phones, and its price, still unannounced, is supposedly rock bottom.