Motorola i290 Expected to be Heading for Sprint

Those chaps at the Phone Arena have put their money on Motorola's i290 phone becoming the first slimline iDEN model for the Sprint network. Although its screen is a bit on the titchy side, the i290 packs enough features to be useful and will fit in your pocket without you making you look like Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls at airport security.It's got a color display, USB and headphone jack on the side, but the downside is there's no camera. No details on price or release date yet, but we do know that folks in Canada-land will be able to get their hands on it via Telus.

