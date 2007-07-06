Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

More PIctures of the Prism, Aka the Nokia 7500

nokia_7500_1-thumb.jpg I can't make up my mind about the Prism. First up, I HATED it. Now I'm not so sure. Perhaps the phone, also known as the Nokia 7500, looks better in white. I'm not sure whether the lay-dee with the duck-egg blue shadow round one eye (did she slip over in the bathroom and give herself a nasty knock?) enhances the phone or detracts from its oddness. The Eighties accessories (chunky bangle and quilted clutch bag) definitely don't do anything for its looks. Oh, see for yourselves at its Fash-ion launch earlier this week in China.

Since the FCC has given Nokia's diamond design the thumbs up, there's a good chance we'll be seeing it over here. When that will be is another question altogether.

Nokia 7500 Prism - more pics [New Launches]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles