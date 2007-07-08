More iPhone Destruction, Now With Pizza

Maybe it's cathartic to destroy the iPhone after all of its hype, as we have another journalist's entry in the iPhone destruction trend. This time, Mobility Today is testing the $24.95 invisibleSHIELD—a product that's been around for mobile devices for some time—on the iPhone. Hit the jump for a video that includes pizza and water being dumped on the device. Oh, and they do actually review the invisibleSHIELD for those who are interested in those sorts of things.

We generally prefer videos that actually destroy the iPhone, but something about day-old greasy pizza on a spotless gadget turns my stomach worse than seeing it hammered open on the sidewalk.

