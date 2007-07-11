More and More Campgrounds Getting WiFi

Camping is getting less and less rustic by the day, with most campgrounds now offering WiFi, mostly of the free variety. Kampgounds of America, one of the largest Campground companies in the country, offers 379 campsites with WiFi, with 324 of them not charging for the luxury of being able to check your fantasy baseball team while you "camp."

One could see this as a stab at the heart of camping, but this only applies if you go camping in company-run campsites. People who like to actually get away from it all, and not just a few miles off the interstate, still won't find WiFi hotspots out in the mountains on hiking trips. Yet. [Yahoo!]