Mod your Laptop into a Portable Typewriter and Adding Machine

Writer Mary Robinette Kowal has done a semi-steampunk mod on her laptop, calling it "The Kowal Portable Typewriter and Adding Machine." And, unlike most mod freaks, she didn't catalog everything to the minutest detail. I like her "I had a laptop, I made it look more purdy, what more do you want to know?" attitude.The harder-to-please among you might bitch that she hasn't done the space bar - see the pic below, as it seems to have disappeared above - but she's on the case, so quit buggin'.

