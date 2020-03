Elecom is releasing their chocolate candy-themed $20 in-ear earphones, following on their rosebud-shaped earphones. For some reason, I find these 20Hz~20kHz, 10mW colorful pieces quite attractive, but if you are expecting swedish goddesses to come on the street and lick your ears to see if you are really stupid enough to put M&Ms in them, well, it just won't work.

And yes, I tried. Red herring and mango chutney. Trust me. That's the way to go. [Impress AV Watch]