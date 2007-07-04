Mini Cooling Fan Pen Moves Around All That Hot Air

For all those poor souls confined to summer school, here's relief with the Mini Cooling Fan Pen, bringing a blessed cooling breeze to those stuffy proceedings with the touch of a button. It's powered by a single M5 1.5-volt battery, but it's unclear whether its propeller collapses when it's not spinning, for easy pocketability.

There are so many situations in the summertime when a pocket cooling device would make the difference between tolerable discomfort and misery. For $9.46, you can find out if this mini fan really works, but be careful, you could put an eye out.

