Microsoft's Paul Allen's $12 Million Yellow Submarine

It appears Microsoft's co-founder is a big fan of things that sink. Obviously an avid Beatles fan, Allen's latest toy is a fully functional 40-foot yellow submarine (not to be confused with a 40-foot Yello Sub, which would be an even worse investment). He's now a member of a small, exclusive clique of ultra-rich underwater explorers; about 100 personal submarines are floating around our oceans. Hopefully it came with better drivers than Vista (zing!). [Paul Allen's New Sub via Valleywag]