Microsoft: No Price Cuts For Xbox 360

In a rough week for analysts, Microsoft shot down Michael Pachter's claim today that predicted they would lower Xbox prices across the board in response to Sony's PS3 price cut announcement this week.

Microsoft stated that they are comfortable with where the Xbox 360 is priced and that they have no future plans to cut prices. Currently, the Xbox Elite is priced at $US479, the Xbox Premium at $US399, and the Xbox Core at $US299. Pachter suggested that the prices would be cut to $US399, $US349, and $US249. We're guessing Microsoft doesn't want to tempt Nintendo into price cuts for the current console champion Wii. [Market Watch]