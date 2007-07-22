Microsoft Mobile, There's a Mouse On My Phone

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Post%204%3A21pic.jpg Microsoft has filed a patent for a device incorporating a cell phone and trackpad based control for your PC, via WiFi. The application reads:

1. A system that facilitates navigating on a display, comprising: a mouse engine component that detects a location; and an interface component that integrates the mouse engine into a handheld communication device.

From the diagrams included, it appears the front will house the phone function, whilst the back will be used as the trackpad surface. As ever, an obtuse patent application can hardly be cited as concrete evidence of development. However, it is encouraging to know Microsoft has their thinking cap on, readying ideas for the cell phone market. Such events can only breed consumer-friendly competition in the long haul. [Boy Genius Report]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

