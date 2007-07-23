Microsoft Confirms Second-Gen Zune by Christmas, Sketchy on Details

Microsoft elves confirm that the next generation Zune will probably hit stores this holiday season. Clickity-clack for all their Ho! Ho! Ho! as told to Whizbyte.

We have seen the rumors floating around, but we haven't announced specific dates or details for the next generation of the Zune devices or service. That said, Zune follows the cycle of the consumer electronics cycle so you can expect an update later this year prior to the holiday season.

There are three predictable paths along which we'll expand Zune:

Device family - adding in new sizes, styles and price points

Features - we'll move towards parity with iPod building in support for video, podcasting, etc and at the same time build on key differentiators such as the wireless feature, the FM tuner, etc.