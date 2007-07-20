Meizu MiniOne Real Pricing, Availability

Either this site is overcharging by a crapload or the previous pricing was totally off, but the Meizu MiniOne is up to $988 for the 16GB model, compared to $450, which was listed before. What could cause such a rise in price? Hard to say. We do know that the phone should be available around December 7, but such a lofty price compared to the iPhone may just put a damper on any plans for the Meizu being any sort of real competition. Full specs after the jump. [NegriElectronics]

- ARM11 533MHZ (perhaps Samsung S3C6400) processor - 128MB DDR SDRAM cache (two 16 512Mb chip components 1024Mb 3 2) GSM+EDGE+WCDMA - WIN CE6.0 based on the Windows CE kernel FOR MEIZU M8 - Video decoder CODEC (Possible Samsung S3C6400 built-CODEC) - 3.32-inch TFT VGA ï¼ˆ720 x 480 16 million colors Touchscreen - 3-megapixel camera and a .3-megapixel VGA for conferencing (Autofocus, no flash) - 1600mAHBattery : 1600mAH - Bluetooth (with GPS access) , Line Out with DMB support, Wi-Fi connectivity with wireless card - Plays 30fps 720 x 480 AVI, MPEG4, WMV videos and other mainstream video formats, even Real Player through decoder, also video recording, and digital TV and GPS through DMB with downloadable maps. Dimensions: 105mm*57mm*11.5mm(H*W*T) Display: 3.32-Inch 16-Bit (720x480 px) TFT Screen PC Interface: USB2.0 Ultra Fast Data Transfer Flash Memory: Built-in basic Memory (4GB/8GB) GSM + SCDMA Networks Bluetooth Support TV-out Support Line-in Support Video Playback: MPEG-4/H.263/H.264 at 30FPS 3.0 MPx + 0.3 MPx Dual Cameras (Optional) Video Conferencing (Optional) Operating System: Windows CE 6.0 Processor: ARM11