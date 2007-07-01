Meizu MiniOne Out Next Year

Meizu has confirmed that their MiniOne will be released early next year. Meanwhile, importers like Negri Electronics are still listing a December 7th launch date (which looks to be jumping the gun at this point) along with their revealed price of $989. So much for our New Year's resolution of picking up a cheap iPhone knock-off and bragging to everyone that we're better than them. Instead we'll have to rely on booze for feelings of self-worth, just like last year. CORRECTION: Meizu's formerly announced price is $450 for this model. Don't buy from Negri.

iPhone Rival Coming... [pmptoday] Negri Electronics