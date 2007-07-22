Megatron Move Over, V-Bot's on the Scene

The Transformers movie highlighted an important fact; we need more robots. Thankfully RC2 is working on the void with the planned release of V_Bot—a serendipitous, robotic union between RC car/robot and MP3 speakers. Transformation is controlled remotely and the V_Bot puts on quite a show in each form factor. Various lighting features are implemented throughout, along with 720 pre-programmed dance routines in robot mode. The speaker function will be compatible with MP3 players across the board, as it has a universal docking system.

Though Mark is currently, secretly, rooting for a Hello Kitty robot as a Christmas gift, I reckon the money is better spent saved here. The V_Bot may not be Optimus Prime incarnate, but at Â£129.99 (c. $267), it's not half bad. [Pocket-lint]