Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Megatron Move Over, V-Bot's on the Scene

478478.jpg The Transformers movie highlighted an important fact; we need more robots. Thankfully RC2 is working on the void with the planned release of V_Bot—a serendipitous, robotic union between RC car/robot and MP3 speakers. Transformation is controlled remotely and the V_Bot puts on quite a show in each form factor. Various lighting features are implemented throughout, along with 720 pre-programmed dance routines in robot mode. The speaker function will be compatible with MP3 players across the board, as it has a universal docking system.

Though Mark is currently, secretly, rooting for a Hello Kitty robot as a Christmas gift, I reckon the money is better spent saved here. The V_Bot may not be Optimus Prime incarnate, but at Â£129.99 (c. $267), it's not half bad. [Pocket-lint]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles