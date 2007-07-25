Without downloading any extra software or performing special networking, one design student came up with a viable social gaming concept for cellphones. A large screen projects a game in which people can join at any time by calling a number just above the screen. Then, using the standard touchpad (through key tones), users can control their avatar (assigned through caller ID'd phone number). It's an absolutely brilliant idea that could make cellphone gaming not only a whole lot more fun, but a whole lot easier to get some digits, if you know what I'm saying (and if you don't, I'm alluding to the potential for future sexual intercourse as a direct result to partaking in a social interaction). [playmegaphone via ubergizmo]
Megaphone, Cellphone Gaming is Social
