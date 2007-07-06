Maverick Systems' First Portable Gateway, Super Router

Maverick Systems has just announced their development of the world's first portable wireless internet gateway. Does this matter to anyone not in an IT department? Maybe not, but we still think it's pretty cool. Here's why:

A USB card/device, the gateway functions much like a wireless router. But it can support up to 32 simultaneous connections, meaning that pending your base computer finding a proper bandwidth connection, it could supply a 32-person hotspot in a quasi-mobile operation. Or better yet, using a WiFi hotspot, you could extend said hotspot to your friends sitting at a cheaper cafe across the street. That's it, Gizmodo is forming a biker gang and we are officially buying leather pants.

