Marco Slider is First Motorola Cellphone with Wi-Fi

The Marco is Motorola's first plain cellphone with Wi-Fi support. This GSM/EDGE slider runs on the JUIX operating system, comes with a 2 megapixel camera and feels just sightly thicker than the Z3. The Boy Geniuses were able to connect to their wireless router just fine, but apparently they couldn't test the connection to a T-Mobile's hotspot. Marco's derriere is after the jump.

BGR says that given the current Motorola marketing efforts with their new lineup, the Marco won't probably come out until 2008. [BoyGenius]