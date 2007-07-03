Man Who Legally Changed Name to Optimus Prime Loves Gizmodo (Video)

You probably heard of him before, the Ohio man who legally changed his name to Optimus Prime. We caught up with him at Transformers BotCon 2007 in Providence, Rhode Island, and discovered something truly disturbing: he's Gizmodo's #1 fan. Did he name his son Hot Rodimus? You'll have to watch and find out. And don't forget to check out my interview with Lil' Optimus if you haven't already. Transformers BotCon 2007 [Gizmodo]