You probably heard of him before, the Ohio man who legally changed his name to Optimus Prime. We caught up with him at Transformers BotCon 2007 in Providence, Rhode Island, and discovered something truly disturbing: he's Gizmodo's #1 fan. Did he name his son Hot Rodimus? You'll have to watch and find out. And don't forget to check out my interview with Lil' Optimus if you haven't already. Transformers BotCon 2007 [Gizmodo]
Man Who Legally Changed Name to Optimus Prime Loves Gizmodo (Video)
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.