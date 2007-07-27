Man Stuff - The Best of Uncrate

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

uncrate-july-4.jpg This week at Uncrate: We go jogging Gump-style with the Nike Vintage Running Collection, hit the beach in some Vilebrequin Okoa Maui Boardshorts, and learn that public parks aren't just for homeless people while we fly the Prism Quantum Kite.

We also cart around the nephew in the BOB Sport Utility Stroller, become super-popular with our stoner friends thanks to the Solopipe, and contemplate an Uncrate podcast using the Samson Podcasting Pack. Finally, we hit the town like Billy Walsh in a Suits Suck T-Shirt, pamper ourselves on-the-go with L'Occitane Shea Travel Treasures, and begin preparing our home theaters for the arrival of Blade Runner: The Final Cut.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

