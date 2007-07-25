Make Your Own Office Chair Bike

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

office-chair-bike.jpg Can't get enough time sitting in that office chair of yours? Make it into a bike! Instructables has a "simple" nine-step solution for turning your favorite office chair into something you can actually ride to work. This ensures that once you actually do get there, you don't suffer from biker's ass or commuter's sweat, two things that make you absolutely irresistible to Carol in accounting. [Instructables via Geekologie]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

