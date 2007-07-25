Can't get enough time sitting in that office chair of yours? Make it into a bike! Instructables has a "simple" nine-step solution for turning your favorite office chair into something you can actually ride to work. This ensures that once you actually do get there, you don't suffer from biker's ass or commuter's sweat, two things that make you absolutely irresistible to Carol in accounting. [Instructables via Geekologie]
Make Your Own Office Chair Bike
