Magnetic Pajama Buttons Get You From Clothed to Naked in 0.5 Seconds

magnetic_pyjamas.jpgIf you're anything like us, your major complaint about pajamas is that they're just too hard to take off. That, and how urine stains never seem to wash out completely. These magnetic pajama buttons don't do much about problem #2, but they totally take the clothing-removal equation to the next level.

Of course, these magnetic fasteners are designed for the elderly and disabled, but our question is this: Why isn't this on all articles of clothing? Think about it, you could remove clothing LIKE THAT. That means perverts could go around and rip off women's clothing with minimal effort, which just leaves us with the one question: Why isn't this on all articles of clothing?

Magnetic Pyjamas [Plastic Bamboo]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

