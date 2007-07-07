Magnetic Pajama Buttons Get You From Clothed to Naked in 0.5 Seconds

If you're anything like us, your major complaint about pajamas is that they're just too hard to take off. That, and how urine stains never seem to wash out completely. These magnetic pajama buttons don't do much about problem #2, but they totally take the clothing-removal equation to the next level.

Of course, these magnetic fasteners are designed for the elderly and disabled, but our question is this: Why isn't this on all articles of clothing? Think about it, you could remove clothing LIKE THAT. That means perverts could go around and rip off women's clothing with minimal effort, which just leaves us with the one question: Why isn't this on all articles of clothing?

Magnetic Pyjamas [Plastic Bamboo]