Magnetic Contact Lenses Keep Tabs On Where You Look

By slapping magnetic contact lenses onto your eyeballs, sensors can track where you're looking. This could have important applications for the disabled, especially for those who rely on their eyes for control instead of disabled body parts. Right now, however, the Office of Naval Research is the largest sponsor, so you can probably file this patent under Helping Us Blow Shit Up.

Previous methods often employed visual solutions such as cameras, which can get mucked up by rapid motions, light, or glasses. They hope to use the technology to better track the attention of combat personnel such as pilots, whose eyes help them interact with their heads-up displays. [New Scientist]