Magic Wheel, A New Transportation System

mwpic21.jpgThe Magic Wheel is one Swiss designer's answer to the long-gone scooter craze. Consisting of one big wheel and one small wheel, the Magic Wheel operates through the rider planting one foot on the Wheel's platform while pushing with their opposite leg. The idea is best described as unicycle meets skateboard, or maybe, scooter meets antique hiwheel meets bump meets ground meets emergency room meets no insurance meets my stupid back and leg are sore from that stupid device already meets falling into booze and drugs meets never making it in clown college. And at $249, it's not wonder that the Magic Wheel is "set to take the UK by storm." Hit the jump for a promo vid and possibly more rant.OK, no more rant.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

