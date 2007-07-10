Magic Wheel, A New Transportation System

The Magic Wheel is one Swiss designer's answer to the long-gone scooter craze. Consisting of one big wheel and one small wheel, the Magic Wheel operates through the rider planting one foot on the Wheel's platform while pushing with their opposite leg. The idea is best described as unicycle meets skateboard, or maybe, scooter meets antique hiwheel meets bump meets ground meets emergency room meets no insurance meets my stupid back and leg are sore from that stupid device already meets falling into booze and drugs meets never making it in clown college. And at $249, it's not wonder that the Magic Wheel is "set to take the UK by storm." Hit the jump for a promo vid and possibly more rant. OK, no more rant.

