Macs resell better than PCs?

Interesting opinion spot over at APCmag.com on the relative costs of PCs versus Macs. Danny Gorog shares his recent story of buying up to a Santa Rosa MacBook Pro for a net cost of $1000 after selling his old one. Mac vs PC pricing differentials are dicey at the best of times, but factoring the ability to resell easily - and get good money back - into the TCO is a valid take on things for those of us who like to rotate gear more rapidly than the typical user. In the age of eBay, it's easier than ever to resell, so it's even more valid.

Of course, I always get an emotional attachment to my notebooks. So sometimes it feels like selling family. I just can't do it. Yeah, I've gotta get over that.

Resale value makes Macs better investments. [APCmag.com]