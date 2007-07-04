Attention Podcasters, VoIPers, shoutcasters and general microphone enthusiasts: Revolabs' new xTag system could be for you! The USB base station connects a full duplex wireless lapel-style mic and earbud to your PC/Mac and pulls double duty as a charger and wireless relay. With 66 feet of range, you can feel free to get animated. The mic does come with a lanyard if you swing that way. $249. [Revolabs xTag Wireless Microphone System via Everything USB]
Look Semi-Professional With Revolabs' xTag Wireless Mic
